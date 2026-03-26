IRGC Navy turns back Karachi-bound vessel at Strait of Hormuz over protocol violation

TEHRAN: Iran’s Naval Commander Alireza Tangsiri has informed that a merchant vessel, SELEN, bound for Karachi with food was turned back from the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Naval Commander, “ The container ship SELEN was turned back by the IRGC Navy due to failure to comply with legal protocols and lack of permission to pass through Strait of Hormuz. The passage of any vessel through this waterway requires full coordination with Iran’s maritime authority, and this achievement would not have been possible without the backing of the noble people of Iran.” Vessel Tracker earlier placed the position of SELEN at the Persian Gulf. The vessel is currently sailing under the flag of St Kitts & Nevis. (ANI)

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