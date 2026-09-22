IRGC Says It Is Ready for ‘Long-Term War’ as Tensions with US and Allies Persist

TEHRAN: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday said that the conflict with the United States and its allies is not over and that it is prepared for a prolonged confrontation if hostilities intensify in West Asia.

In an interview with Al-Alam News Network, IRGC Second Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said that the Iranian Forces had prepared for a "long-term war" and would be ready to respond if the conflict entered another phase of heightened hostilities. "In our view, war is war; it has different stages, but war is war and the war is not over, the war continues, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has prepared itself for a long-term war, and it was ready before, and now it is even more prepared for a long-term war. And this is not a new stage, so to speak, but if at another stage we encounter the issue of the intensity of our aggression again, without a doubt we are prepared and we will defend ourselves," Mohebbi said.

The IRGC spokesman also claimed that the United States, Israel and its allies have failed in their objectives during the conflict with Iran.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' assessment of the war with the United States, the Zionist regime, and its allies is that America has failed in this war, and its defeat is a historic and shameful defeat, but it does not have the courage to admit this defeat and accept it," Mohebbi said.

He further claimed that the assessment of US failure was shared by military and political experts, including some in the United States.

"The failure of the United States and the Zionist regime is a failure that all military and political experts, even in America itself, admit to, and they can see, touch, and feel this failure with the slightest attention. Of course, they had these admissions, but what is important in this issue is that some people define America's failure as the failure to achieve the designed goals, and since they say that America has not achieved the goals that were mainly designed by the Zionist regime, then America has failed," he added. (ANI)

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