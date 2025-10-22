ISI picks Babbar Khalsa to lead unified terror network, launches massive recruitment drive

New Delhi: The unholy nexus between the Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and ISI to spread terror in Punjab and the bordering states has come to light. While, the Punjab police are busy with countering drug smuggling and drone activities, the worry now is that a massive recruitment drive is set to be launched.

The ISI has been desperately trying to revive the Khalistan movement in Punjab and to achieve this, it has been using every tool at its disposal. Several terror outfits are part of the Khalistan movement. Some of them include the BKI, Khalistan Zindabad Force, Khalistan Liberation Army, Khalistan Tiger Force among others.

In all there are 41 groups and of these some are sympathetic towards the cause, while others take up the issue through violent means. While trying to revive one movement, the ISI felt that all these groups should work under one umbrella. Hence, it decided to let the BKI take the lead role, while the rest could work under its umbrella.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that having multiple outfits working on the same issue could hurt the recruitment drive. This could bring in a sense of confusion among the potential recruits and ultimately they may not end up joining anyone else.

The BKI was chosen to lead the operation since it is the most powerful. Further the BKI’s network both in Punjab and abroad is stronger when compared to the other groups. The BKI also works closely with the gangster network, which is crucial for the Khalistan movement. It is the gangsters who raise the money and provide potential recruits to the BKI.

The BKI has been coordinating closely with the gangsters for several years and hence both have learnt to work in tandem. The BKI has been raising funds through these gangsters and also using the men from this network to carry out terror attacks.

In recent times, the BKI with the help of the ISI has increased its drone operations into Punjab. The idea is to smuggle drugs and ammunition into Punjab. The money that is earned from the drug business is only to raise funds for the movement. (IANS)

