ISI plots Khalistan-linked attacks on Indian diaspora in UK, Canada, warn agencies

NEW DELHI: Indian intelligence agencies have warned of an emerging security threat to the Indian diaspora in Canada and the UK, with inputs suggesting that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Khalistani extremists are planning coordinated attacks on individuals perceived to be supporters of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to intelligence officials, incidents of hate crimes and violence linked to Khalistani elements, previously isolated, could become more organised. Indian security agencies are coordinating with their counterparts in Western countries to strengthen security and prevent such attacks.

An Intelligence Bureau official said the ISI has activated Europe-based modules to coordinate attacks targeting members of the Indian diaspora under the pretext of them being pro-India or pro-Modi.

Officials said the alleged shift in strategy stems from frustration over the Khalistan movement’s limited success. They added that Indian investigative agencies probing Khalistani activities are also likely to be targeted.

Another official said the ISI plans to use its gangster network to carry out violent attacks, with Europe-based modules coordinating operations and using social media to incite attacks. In India, local gangsters could be used to execute the plan.

Officials said support for the Khalistan movement in the UK and Canada has declined, with many viewing associated networks as being driven by extortion, narcotics, and arms smuggling rather than separatist ideology. They also said the alleged plans coincide with improving India-Canada and India-UK ties, particularly after the recent diplomatic reset between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, which they believe has increased pressure on Khalistani networks. (IANS)

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