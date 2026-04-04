ISLAMABAD: Five killed, 13 others injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blast

ISLAMABAD: At least five people were killed and 13 others, including one police personnel, were injured after a suicide car bomb attack at the Domel Police Station in Bannu district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Friday. The explosion took place when a vehicle laden with explosives rammed into the rear side of the police station, causing a blast followed by an exchange of gunfire. (IANS)

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