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ISLAMABAD: Five killed, 13 others injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blast

At least five people were killed and 13 others, including one police personnel, were injured after a suicide car bomb attack at the Domel Police Station in Bannu district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Friday.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blast
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ISLAMABAD: At least five people were killed and 13 others, including one police personnel, were injured after a suicide car bomb attack at the Domel Police Station in Bannu district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Friday. The explosion took place when a vehicle laden with explosives rammed into the rear side of the police station, causing a blast followed by an exchange of gunfire.  (IANS)

Also Read: Deadly IED blast kills three police personnel in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blast

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