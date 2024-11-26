Islamabad under lockdown as Imran Khan’s PTI supporters set to continue protest march

Islamabad: Pakistan’s capital has been placed under heavy security to prevent supporters of jailed former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’ (PTI), Imran Khan, from marching towards Islamabad as they are set to continue to protest throughout the country to seek his release.

Imran Khan issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Sunday amid statements and warnings by his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leaders. He claimed that they would be leading rallies from all parts of the country and marching towards the capital, Islamabad, with an aim to not leave until the former Chief Minister is released from jail.

The PTI supporters further said they must also be handed over the claimed mandate in the recent general elections, which seems to have been blocked and handled by the federal and provincial governments in Islamabad and Punjab, respectively.

It leaves no space for any PTI workers to assemble in Islamabad or anywhere in Punjab, and confine the protest to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) only, where the party is in power.

What seemed to be a day’s drill of rallies from all parts of the country towards Islamabad, now seems to be extending its time to the next day (November 25) as the PTI rally from KP’s provincial capital Peshawar has not been able to reach the capital Islamabad and is expected to camp itself in Swabi for Sunday night and regroup to march on Monday morning.

PTI claims that the government has resorted to arrests of its lawmakers and leaders to stop them from leading the rallies towards Islamabad.

PTI also claimed that security forces may use baton charges and tear gas to disperse their supporters from rallying in the capital Islamabad and parts of Punjab province.

“Convoy of National Assembly Opposition leader Omar Ayub was targeted near Taxila and shells were fired at him,” said a post by PTI’s official ‘X’ account.

Another post by PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat maintained that a convoy of his brother was stopped at Daud Khel and was fired at with tear gas shelling. However, Sher Afzal asserted “we will reach D-chowk in any circumstance”.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has warned PTI leaders and protestors that anyone entering the protected areas will be arrested. “One option is that we let them come and paralyse Islamabad. The other option is to protect Islamabad. The area PTI has called the protest is a protected area of Islamabad, monitored by the IG (Inspector General) and DIG (Deputy Inspector General) of Police. Any protestor who enters that area will be arrested,” he said while speaking to the media at D-Chowk in Islamabad, the announced destination of the PTI long march. (IANS)

