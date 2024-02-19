Israel: Cabinet Rejects ‘Unilateral’ Recognition of Palestinian State

TEL AVIV: Highlighting the escalating tension between the US and Israel, the Israeli cabinet unanimously endorsed a declaration vehemently opposing any proposal for Palestinian statehood.

This decision comes in response to reports suggesting that the US and several Arab partners are developing a detailed plan for a comprehensive peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. The plan includes a "firm timeline" for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The unanimous vote on Sunday rejected any externally imposed steps towards statehood imposed on Israel, affirming that any resolution must come “solely through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions.”

The Israeli cabinet's statement, consistent with longstanding government policy, highlights the significant challenges facing diplomatic efforts. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed "total victory" over Hamas and rejected international calls to halt the conflict in Gaza.