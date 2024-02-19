Manipur: UNLF (P) Involved in Violence Despite Ceasefire

IMPHAL: Security agencies in Manipur have expressed concerns about the increasing violence in the state allegedly carried out by the banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF), despite the armed group having signed a ceasefire agreement with the Union government last November, officials said.
Officials also stated that the group has not disclosed the number of its members who were supposed to be confined to a designated area, nor have they surrendered their weapons.
According to the officials, reports suggest that members of the group have been establishing camps on the outskirts of areas predominantly inhabited by the Kuki population, intending to target tribal communities.
Based on ground reports, security agencies have observed that UNLF (P) cadres have been involved in violent activities against both security forces and the general public, officials said.
The officials further reported that the cadres were engaged in looting arms and ammunition from the 5th India Reserve Battalion (IRB) in Chingarel, Manipur East on February 13.
Recent sightings of UNLF (P) cadres in locations like Moirangpurel, Tumukhong, and Itham have sparked concerns. Reports suggest that they were conducting reconnaissance activities to establish camps in Moirangpurel and Itham.
On February 7, 2024, a UNLF (P) cadre reportedly fired at vehicles heading towards Churachandpur from Moirangpurel, a district dominated by the Kuki community.
The situation escalated with reports of a shooting incident in Maphou village, predominantly inhabited by the Kuki community, allegedly carried out by individuals associated with the Arambai Tenggol and UNLF (P) cadres.
These UNLF (P) cadres were allegedly providing live updates on social media, claiming to target the Kuki community.
Under the leadership of Kh Pambei, the UNLF (P) made history on November 29, 2023, by becoming the first Meitei armed group in the Imphal Valley to enter into a ceasefire agreement with the government, committing to renounce violence.
The ceasefire agreement was anticipated to halt hostilities between the UNLF and security forces, which have claimed lives on both sides for over half a century. It was also seen as an opportunity to address the community's longstanding concerns.
Established in 1964, the UNLF has been active within and outside Indian territory. Since 2014, the Centre has signed agreements with several armed groups in the Northeast to suppress militancy and promote development.
