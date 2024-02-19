Manipur: UNLF (P) Involved in Violence Despite Ceasefire

IMPHAL: Security agencies in Manipur have expressed concerns about the increasing violence in the state allegedly carried out by the banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF), despite the armed group having signed a ceasefire agreement with the Union government last November, officials said.

Officials also stated that the group has not disclosed the number of its members who were supposed to be confined to a designated area, nor have they surrendered their weapons.

According to the officials, reports suggest that members of the group have been establishing camps on the outskirts of areas predominantly inhabited by the Kuki population, intending to target tribal communities.

Based on ground reports, security agencies have observed that UNLF (P) cadres have been involved in violent activities against both security forces and the general public, officials said.