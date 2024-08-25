Israel Carried Out Air Strike As Hezbollah Fires Rockets

Tel Aviv: The ongoing war in the Mediterranean region has escalated further with Hezbollah mounting a rocket attack on Israel and the country undertaking an air strike at key locations to neutralise the Hezbollah forces.

After almost a month of the death of the senior commander of the Hezbollah forces, Fuad Shukr, the Hezbollah mounted a massive attack on the Israeli forces. Among the members of Hezbollah who died recently, Fuad Shukr was among its most high-profile leaders to be assassinated. The organisation had vowed that they would take revenge regarding this incident and this recent attack is said to be the same retaliation.

Israel mentioned that it carried out a pre-emptive pre-dawn strike, essentially destroying Hezbollah’s plans of a massive strike on the country. A military spokesman said some of the group’s targets were in central Israel. These areas have been safe from enemy attacks as of now. Hezbollah also mentioned that it had fired a barrage of rockets and drones, in the first phase of its response, and described their operation as successful.

Today’s developments have raised concerns about an escalation of the violence between Hezbollah and Israel. Although the fight between the two has been largely limited to border areas till now, might escalate to other areas inside both Israel and Lebanon as the war escalates between the IDF and the Hezbollah.

Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Nadav Shoshani described Hezbollah's action today as "a partial execution of the large-scale attack they were planning" adding that Israel had used a "series of real-time self-defence strikes" to minimise the damages. He also said that Israel was still in "a situation assessment of the aftermath of the attack", but that it had sustained "very little damage" during the rocket attack from Hezbollah.