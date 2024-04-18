Israel cracks down on illegal drones

Tel Aviv: Israel’s Ministry of Communications is taking action against the importation of drones that are prohibited for use in Israel.

Such drones (also known as unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs) can interfere with communications systems throughout the country and even be mistaken for drones launched by terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

As such, the ministry intends to impose a financial sanction of approximately 240,000 Shekels (USD 65,000) on the company AP Aerial Solutions for illegally importing drones under “aggravating circumstances.”

This is because the drones imported by the company operate in frequency ranges that may cause wireless interference to security forces, and therefore it was defined as a violation under aggravating circumstances. The violation was discovered following an initiative inspection by the inspection and spectrum team at the Ministry of Communications.

The Director General of the Ministry of Communications, Inbal Meshash: “The importation of drones that transmit on prohibited frequencies, during wartime, is an illegal and serious phenomenon and the Ministry will continue to act to thwart it and take enforcement procedures against the violators.”

Even during the war, employees of the Ministry of Communications check every day hundreds of items of wireless communication equipment and release them to the public without delays. (ANI)

