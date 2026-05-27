Israel Defence Force (IDF) Accuses Hezbollah of Violating Ceasefire Again

JERUSALEM: Citing Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire agreement as a reason, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) on Tuesday warned residents in the Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh to evacuate to safer areas. Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X that all residents of Nabatieh must move north of the Zahrani River.

"In light of the terrorist Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire agreement, the Defence Army is forced to act against it forcefully. The Defence Army does not intend to harm you," Adraee noted.

"Out of concern for your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move north of the Zahrani River. Anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, and their combat means endangers their life!" he highlighted. (IANS)

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