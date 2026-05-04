Israel Defence Forces says 2 armed Hezbollah militants killed in targeted strikes

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said it had “eliminated” two armed Hezbollah terrorists operating south of the Forward Defence Line who posed an “imminent threat” to its troops.

The IDF said additional terrorists identified inside structures in the area who “posed a threat” were also eliminated in a subsequent strike.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said, “ELIMINATED: 2 armed Hezbollah terrorists operating south of the Forward Defence Line, posing an imminent threat to IDF troops. Additionally, terrorists who were identified inside structures in the area who posed a threat were eliminated in a subsequent strike.”

Also on Sunday, Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces to the Arab media, shared a video on X and said that the forces continue the operations south of the defence line with the aim of removing threats to Israel. (ANI)

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