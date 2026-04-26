Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah exchange strikes despite ceasefire extension

TEL AVIV: Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters continued exchanging attacks on Friday, a day after the announcement of a three-week extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, CNN reported. The Israel Defence Forces said it carried out strikes on Hezbollah rocket launchers in the southern Lebanese towns of Yater and Kafra, stating that they posed a threat to its troops and Israeli civilians. Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon left at least six people dead and two others injured, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said, as cited by CNN. Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it had targeted an Israeli armoured personnel carrier in the southern Lebanese town of Ramyah. In a statement, the group said the attack was carried out in retaliation for Israel’s destruction of homes in southern Lebanon, which it described as a violation of the ceasefire. (ANI)

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