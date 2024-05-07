Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi Votes in Ahmedabad, Urges High Turnout

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted at a polling station in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency during the single-phase voting for 25 seats in Gujarat on Tuesday.
PM Modi arrived at the Nishan Public School polling booth in Ahmedabad right after it opened at 7 am today to vote.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is running for reelection in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was also there when Modi arrived.
After voting, PM Modi spoke to the media, saying, "Today marks the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. 'Daan' (charity) holds great significance in our country, and in the same spirit, citizens should vote as much as possible. There are still four rounds of voting ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly, and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate."
"The election process and management in India serve as an example for democracies worldwide. The largest universities in the world should conduct case studies on it. With elections in around 64 countries, there should be a comparison of all of them. This year is a celebration of democracy. I urge the citizens once again to vote in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy," he added.
Voting began for the third phase of the general election, covering 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories.
Polling started at 7:00 am in Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10), and West Bengal (4). It's worth noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Surat seat without contest.
In this phase, more than 1300 candidates are running for office, with about 120 of them being women. A huge 172.4 million eligible voters can cast their ballots at 185,000 polling stations.
Additionally, 75 delegates from 23 countries will observe the electoral process, as announced by the electoral commission.
