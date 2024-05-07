Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi Votes in Ahmedabad, Urges High Turnout

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted at a polling station in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency during the single-phase voting for 25 seats in Gujarat on Tuesday.

PM Modi arrived at the Nishan Public School polling booth in Ahmedabad right after it opened at 7 am today to vote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is running for reelection in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was also there when Modi arrived.

After voting, PM Modi spoke to the media, saying, "Today marks the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. 'Daan' (charity) holds great significance in our country, and in the same spirit, citizens should vote as much as possible. There are still four rounds of voting ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly, and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate."