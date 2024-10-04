Israel-Hamas War: Pope Francis calls for fasting and prayer on October 7

Vatican City: Pope Francis called on everyone in the world to pray and fast on October 7, the day when Hamas launched attacks against Israel last year. In a post on X, Pope Francis said, “On October 7, I ask everyone to take part in a day of prayer and fasting for peace in the world. Pray together.” Israel Defence Forces on October 1 night released footage of hundreds of Iranian missiles as they rained over the Old City in Jerusalem in a major escalation of the raging conflict in the Middle East. In a post on X, the IDF said, “Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews. This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone.”

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin issued a statement condemning Iran’s act of aggression against Israel. US President Joe Biden said that he discussed Iran’s attack on Israel with the G7 leaders. Biden reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.

In a post on X, Biden said, “This morning, I joined a call with G7 leaders to discuss Iran’s unacceptable attack against Israel and to coordinate a response to this attack, including new sanctions. I reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.” (IANS)

