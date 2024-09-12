Israel: Indian-origin Israeli Soldier Killed in West Bank Vehicle Attack Amid Rising Tensions

JERUSALEM: A tragic, fatal vehicle-ramming attack took the life of a 24-year-old soldier, Staff Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal, from the Bnei Menashe community. The incident occurred in the West Bank, close to the settlement of Beit El on Wednesday, leaving the community and all of Israel in shock.

The late Hanghal had resided in Nof HaGalil and had served in the Kfir Brigade's Nahshon Battalion. Reports indicated that he was struck by a truck driven by 58-year-old Hayil Dhaifallah from the town of Rafat in the central West Bank. The truck swerved off of the highway, slamming into an Israel Defence Forces post, and coming to an abrupt stop in an act of violence.

Members of the Bnei Menashe community originally hailed from the northeastern states of Manipur and Mizoram in India. Since their aliya, the community has integrated deeply into Israeli society and the community in Israel was proud to see some 300 Bnei Menashe soldiers serving in a variety of combat units. Hanghal's funeral is scheduled for Thursday and the tight-knit community was said to be in shock over his death.

The Mayor of Nof HaGalil, Ronen Plot, extended his city's condolences to Hanghal and referred to him and the Bnei Menashe community as "good, humble, and patriotic people." The incident is a mirror of the severe security difficulties faced by Israel in this unending conflict with Palestinian groups.

It becomes the part of the general rise in violence in this region. In the last one week, a spate of attacks have traumatized the West Bank, including shootings and attempted suicide bombings, some being claimed by Hamas. The last attack, on October 7, carried out by the group against Israel, marks an escalation of a conflict that has seen increased Israeli military action.

In response to the increasing violence, Israel has accelerated counter-terrorism operations. The IDF has conducted at least 70 airstrikes in the West Bank since early October against terror cells and smuggling networks affiliated with Iran-backed factions. A predawn airstrike in Tubas killed five Palestinians, while several others were injured as IDF raids continued in towns around the area.

Settlers are also hardliners, and there have been reported attacks on Palestinian villages of late. According to the PA, over 670 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since October 7; the IDF says most casualties have been combatants or people involved in violent confrontations.

The region is still on hold with the situation volatile and feared to escalate further into violence for continued unrest and an unabated fight for stability.