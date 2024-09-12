Arunachal Pradesh: Iken Lollen Honored with National Florence Nightingale Award

ITANAGAR: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Florence Nightingale Award on Iken Lollen, Assistant Matron, district hospital Seppa, East Kameng, at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on September 11. The award is given as an acknowledgment of Lollen's meritorious service in the nursing profession and has set her as an iconic figure of excellence in healthcare in this country.

Beginning her career as an ANM in the health sector in 1985, Lollen has nearly four decades of work experience. In the year 2005, she was promoted to the post of Nursing Officer for further service and satisfaction. It was during this long-extended career that Lollen played a significant role in advancing immunization efforts and improving child health and family planning services within her district. Her untiring work has greatly improved health outcomes, thus commanding respect from her colleagues and the community at large.

The National Florence Nightingale Awards were instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the purpose of recognizing the work of outstanding nursing professionals in the country for their selfless service. These awards commemorate Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, and will encourage and motivate the nursing staff to work toward excellence in their profession.

Equally deserving, joining Lollen in this prestigious award was Mankimi from Serchhip, Mizoram. Congratulations poured in, even from Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma-the commitment of Mankimi towards nursing has proved a source of pride for his constituency. "Congratulations to Pi H. Mankimi, wife of Pu R. Sanghmingthanga, IOC, Serchhip for receiving the Prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award 2024. Proud to have her from my constituency, Serchhip!" exclaimed the Chief Minister.

It had recognized the working professionals in three categories, namely Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Lady Health Visitor, and Nurse. The function was attended by Health Minister J.P. Nadda and many other distinguished guests. The program brought to the fore an important role that the nurses are playing in providing quality health care across the country.

Lollen and Mankimi are nationally recognized as among the best, yet their achievement remains a testament to the commitment and concern that have come to characterize nursing. Such stories inspire a new generation of health professionals to do great things and bring positive change to their communities.