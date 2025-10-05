Israel readies for implementation of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, release of hostages

Jerusalem: The Israeli government and the relevant security agencies have begun preparations for implementation of the first phase of the “Trump plan” for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The Chief of the General Staff of Israel Defence Forces (IDF) convened a special situation assessment on Saturday in light of the recent developments.

“In accordance with the directives from the political echelon, the Chief of the General Staff instructed to advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of the Trump plan for the release of the hostages. At the same time, it was emphasised that the safety of IDF troops is a top priority and that all IDF capabilities will be allocated to the Southern Command to ensure the protection of the troops,” read a statement issued by the IDF.

“The Chief of Staff noted that, given the operational sensitivity, all troops must maintain high alertness and vigilance, in addition to reinforcing the need for a rapid response to neutralise any threat,” it added. The situation assessment meeting was also attended by IDF’s Deputy Chief of Staff, the Head of the Operations Directorate, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, the Head of the Planning Directorate, the Commander of the Defence Intelligence Headquarters, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Commander of the Southern Command, and the Commander of the Air Force.

Earlier in the day, India time, US President Donald Trump welcomed Hamas’ decision to release all hostages from Gaza, saying it’s “a big day” and he looked “forward to having the hostages come home to their parents”.

“I just want to let you know that this is a very special day. In many ways, it is unprecedented, but thank you all, and thank you all to those great countries that helped. We’re very close to achieving that. We’ll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down in concrete,” Trump said in a video address.

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump said Israel “must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!,” adding that he believed that Hamas was “ready for a lasting PEACE”.

Trump’s statements come after Hamas announced plans to free all Israeli hostages held in Gaza and hand over the bodies of captives.

In a statement on the social media site Telegram, Hamas said, “the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement”. (IANS)

Also Read: Gaza fires rockets toward Israel amid Yom Kippur observance

Also Watch: