Israel rules out ceasefire without Hamas’ disarmament, hostage release

Jerusalem: Israel has rejected Hamas’ proposal for reaching a comprehensive ceasefire deal in Gaza to end the war, saying its army will continue to prepare for a major attack on Gaza City.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, Hamas reiterated its willingness to reach a “comprehensive deal” under which Israeli hostages in Gaza would be released in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

According to Hamas, the deal would also include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the reopening of border crossings to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and essential supplies, and the start of reconstruction efforts, reports Xinhua news agency. Hamas also voiced support for the establishment of an independent national administration composed of technocrats to take immediate responsibility for managing Gaza’s civil affairs.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the statement as “a spin.”

In a statement issued by his office, Netanyahu said Israel would agree to end the war only if Hamas accepts full Israeli security control over the Gaza Strip, the demilitarisation of Hamas and Gaza, the establishment of a non-Palestinian administration, and the release of all hostages. (IANS)

