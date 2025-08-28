Israel ‘unwilling to reach agreement’ on Gaza ceasefire: Qatar’s Foreign Ministry

Doha: Israel appears “unwilling to reach an agreement” as it has not responded to the ceasefire proposal agreed by Hamas earlier this month, Al Jazeera reported, citing Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

While Qatar pledged to continue efforts to end Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari called on the international community to pressure Israel to accept the latest ceasefire proposal, Al Jazeera added.

“We are in contact with all parties in pursuit of a ceasefire agreement, but there is no official Israeli response - neither acceptance, rejection, nor the presentation of an alternative proposal,” al-Ansari said on Tuesday. “We do not take seriously the media statements in Israel and are awaiting an official response to the proposal,” he added, noting that Qatar was “communicating with all parties in pursuit of a ceasefire agreement.”

The statement follows a week after Hamas said it had informed mediators Egypt and Qatar that it had agreed to the proposal and was ready to resume negotiations to end Israel’s war on Gaza, which now risks further mass displacement amid Israeli-made starvation, Al Jazeera reported.

A source familiar with the ceasefire talks told Al Jazeera the proposal included a cessation of Israeli army operations for 60 days, during which it would withdraw to allow the entry of humanitarian aid. Half of the remaining 50 captives would also be exchanged for Palestinian detainees within that timeframe. (IANS)

