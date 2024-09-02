Israel says Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander killed in Gaza

Gaza: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that it has killed Muhammad Katrouy, the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's (PIJ) Central Camps Brigade, in an airstrike in central Gaza.

The IDF said in a statement on Saturday that Katrouy was killed on Thursday in a joint operation with the Shin Bet, Israel's internal security service, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IDF claimed that Katrouy had coordinated rocket attacks from central Gaza towards Israel and planned various attacks against Israeli forces. He held several posts within the PIJ, including deputy brigade commander and intelligence officer, the statement added.

