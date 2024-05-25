Israel: International Court of Justice Directs to Cease Military Assault on Rafah

GAZA: Judges at the highest United Nations court told Israel to stop its military attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah. This ruling came in response to a case brought by South Africa, accusing Israel of genocide.

The president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Nawaf Salam, announced that the situation in Gaza had gotten worse since the court's last order for Israel to make improvements. This deterioration led to the decision for a new emergency order.

The court also told Israel to open the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza for humanitarian aid.

Israel must also allow investigators into Gaza and report its progress within a month.