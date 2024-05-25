Israel: International Court of Justice Directs to Cease Military Assault on Rafah

GAZA: Judges at the highest United Nations court told Israel to stop its military attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah. This ruling came in response to a case brought by South Africa, accusing Israel of genocide.
The president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Nawaf Salam, announced that the situation in Gaza had gotten worse since the court's last order for Israel to make improvements. This deterioration led to the decision for a new emergency order.
The court also told Israel to open the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza for humanitarian aid.
Israel must also allow investigators into Gaza and report its progress within a month.
The decision was made by 15 judges, with only two (from Uganda and Israel) opposing it. This ruling came a week after South Africa requested it in a case accusing Israel of genocide.
The ICJ is the top U.N. body for resolving disputes between countries. Its decisions are final and must be followed, but there's no way to enforce them.
Israel has consistently rejected the genocide accusations in the case, arguing that its actions in Gaza are self-defense measures targeting Hamas militants who had attacked Israel on October 7.
A spokesperson for the Israeli government stated before the Friday decision that Israel would not be deterred from protecting its citizens and pursuing Hamas in Gaza.
Israel began its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, causing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee.
Rafah had been a safe haven for around half of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants. Situated on Gaza's southern border, Rafah had been a vital entry point for aid. International organizations warned that Israel's operation had isolated Gaza and increased the risk of famine.
Israel began its air and ground assault on Gaza in response to an incursion by Hamas-led militants into southern Israeli communities.
According to Israeli reports, this attack resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the seizure of over 250 hostages. Gaza's health ministry stated that more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed since the offensive began.
