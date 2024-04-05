India Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Ballistic Missile 'Agni-Prime'

NEW DELHI: In a huge boost to the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, a new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile going by the name of 'Agni Prime' was successfully test-fired from Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday at around 7 pm.

The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan along with the Chief of Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the DRDO, and the Indian Army witnessed the successful launch of the missile.

The Defence Ministry informed that all the objectives that the trial sought to meet was successfully fulfilled by this test launch, thereby validating the reliability of its performance.

This was confirmed by the data obtained from several range sensors installed at different locations.