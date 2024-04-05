India Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Ballistic Missile 'Agni-Prime'

NEW DELHI: In a huge boost to the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, a new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile going by the name of 'Agni Prime' was successfully test-fired from Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday at around 7 pm.
The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan along with the Chief of Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the DRDO, and the Indian Army witnessed the successful launch of the missile.
The Defence Ministry informed that all the objectives that the trial sought to meet was successfully fulfilled by this test launch, thereby validating the reliability of its performance.
This was confirmed by the data obtained from several range sensors installed at different locations.
After the launch, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, SFC, and the armed forces for the successful test flight.
The Defence Minister asserted that the successful development and induction of this lethal missile into the military's formidable arsenal will bolster the fire power of the armed forces.
Notably, the ‘Agni Prime’ or ‘Agni-P’ is a new generation weapon capable of carrying nuclear warheads and it happens to be an advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is a two-stage canisterised missile having a maximum range of 1,000 to 2,000 km.
The ‘Agni Prime’ missile is lighter as compared to all the earlier Agni series of missiles, weighing at least 50 per cent less than the Agni 3 missile and it also boasts new guidance and propulsion systems, thereby making it more effective.
It is worth mentioning that the indigenously developed weapon can be transported by road and rail and stored for longer periods as the missile is canisterised, significantly reducing the time required for preparation and launch.
As per reports, the missile uses a cold launch mechanism and can be fired in salvo mode.
