Israel Vows to Continue Operations Against Hezbollah Despite Ceasefire

NEW DELHI: Israel will continue military operations against Hezbollah despite the existing ceasefire framework with Lebanon, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel on Wednsday said, arguing that the Iran-backed armed group continues to pose a direct security threat and that lasting stability in Lebanon is impossible unless Hezbollah is disarmed.

In a virtual interview with ANI, Haskel said Israel's military operations would continue as long as Hezbollah continued to attack Israeli territory, asserting that both Israel and Lebanon shared an interest in dismantling the group's military capabilities.

"If Hezbollah continues to attack Israel, we will continue to defend our people, our communities and our forces," she said.

"There is nothing more that we want to see than this Iranian terrorist army out of Lebanon... and there is nothing more that the Lebanese government wants to see than this terrorist organisation gone and disarmed." Describing Hezbollah as an extension of Iran's influence, Haskel said the group's continued presence amounted to "an Iranian occupation of Lebanon", adding that the solution was "very, very simple -- get Iran out of Lebanon." (ANI)

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