Israel warns Lebanon of possible military action over alleged ceasefire violations, urges compliance

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday warned that if the Lebanese government continues to fail to meet its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli military will act through further military action. Speaking at the national Memorial Day ceremony for fallen soldiers at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Katz said that “the ultimate goal of our campaign in Lebanon is to disarm Hezbollah and remove the threat from Israel’s northern communities, through a combination of military and political measures,” Xinhua news agency reported. Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Tuesday that negotiations aimed at ending ongoing hostilities do not amount to surrender but rather serve as a means to resolve conflicts, the National News Agency reported. (IANS)

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