Netanyahu says Israel to maintain 10-km security zone in southern Lebanon during ceasefire

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that even after the ceasefire with Hezbollah takes effect, Israel will maintain a 10-km security zone in southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu’s videotaped statement followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire, agreed to by Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, set to take effect at 5 p.m. US Eastern Time (2100 GMT).

The Israeli prime minister noted that he had rejected Hezbollah’s demand for an Israeli withdrawal to the international border, and that Israeli forces would remain in a security zone in Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

He argued that this buffer zone would help prevent “invasions” and anti-tank fire into northern Israeli communities.

Netanyahu also said, “We have an opportunity to make a historic peace agreement with Lebanon,” adding that Trump intends to invite him and Aoun to advance such a deal.

He claimed that this opportunity exists because Israel has fundamentally changed the balance of power in Lebanon, noting that Israel has received calls from Lebanon over the past month for direct peace talks.

The prime minister noted that Israel has two main demands in these talks — the disarmament of Hezbollah and a lasting peace agreement. (IANS)

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