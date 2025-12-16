Israel warns travellers, issues safety advisory after Sydney Hanukkah attack

TEL AVIV: After the terrorist attack on Jews on Sunday at a Hanukkah event, which took place on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Israel's National Security Council issued renewed safety guidelines for Israelis travelling abroad: A. It is strongly recommended to avoid attending mass events that are not secured. This includes events at synagogues, Chabad houses, Hanukkah parties, etc.

B. Be vigilant around Jewish/Israeli sites and report to security forces if anything unusual is detected (suspicious person, suspicious object. (ANI/TPS).

