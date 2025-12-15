May Festival of Lights brings peace, hope: EAM Jaishankar wishes people of Israel on Hanukkah

ABU DHABI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday extended warm wishes to his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar and the people of Israel on Hanukkah.

While extending wishes to people of Israel on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Warmest wishes to FM Gideon Sa'ar, friends in Israel and all those celebrating Hanukkah around the world. May the Festival of Lights bring peace, hope, and joy to all. Chag Sameach!"

In response to his wishes, Gideon Sa'ar, in a post on X, wrote, "Thank you, dear friend!"

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, and the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in West Asia.

During the talks, both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. (IANS)

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Ukrainian FM, discusses latest conflict-related developments