Israeli armed forces kill nephew of Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem in Beirut

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday stated that they killed the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem in a strike carried out in Beirut last night. In a statement issued on Telegram, the IDF said that Ali Yusuf Harshi, identified as the personal secretary and nephew of Qassem, was eliminated during overnight operations in the Lebanese capital. The military described Harshi as a close associate and advisor who played a key role in managing and securing the Hezbollah leader’s office.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem. Harshi was a close associate and personal advisor to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem and played a central role in managing and securing his office,” the statement read. The IDF further stated that it carried out a series of strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in and around Beirut. According to the statement, two strategic crossings used by Hezbollah operatives for movement between the northern and southern parts of the Litani River were hit, allegedly disrupting the transfer of weapons, including rockets and launchers. (ANI)

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