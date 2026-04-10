Netanyahu Calls for Direct Talks With Lebanon Over Hezbollah Disarmament

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said a ceasefire with Israel remains the only viable path forward for his country. He confirmed that a ceasefire proposal and the initiation of direct negotiations with Israel had already begun and received a "positive response," according to Al Jazeera.

The developments are unfolding against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. Tehran has stated that the truce includes a halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon — a disagreement that has complicated diplomatic efforts considerably and raised the risk of the broader truce unravelling.

Despite the diplomatic overtures, Netanyahu made clear that military operations against Hezbollah are ongoing.

In a separate post on his personal X account, the Prime Minister said Israel is "continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination" — a statement that underlines the difficult coexistence of military action and diplomatic outreach that currently defines Israel's approach to Lebanon.