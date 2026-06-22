Israeli Defence Minister says military to remain in South Lebanon amid ceasefire

Jerusalem: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that the Israeli army will not withdraw from the “security zone” it holds in southern Lebanon. Katz affirmed in a statement that the Israeli military would remain at all positions in the security zone, which protects northern Israeli settlements. He added that there was and is no restriction on Israeli soldiers in Lebanon to act to eliminate threats, Xinhua news agency reported. Katz said that following Hezbollah attacks on Israeli forces, the army responded forcefully, eliminating many Hezbollah militants and damaging many terror infrastructures. “Preserving the lives of our soldiers and citizens is the highest and absolute priority,” he stressed. (IANS)

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