Israeli forces advance into Lebanon amid heightened tensions: Military Sources

Beirut: Israeli infantry forces, backed by several Merkava tanks, advanced about 3 km into southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to eyewitnesses and Lebanese military sources. The military sources, speaking anonymously, told Xinhua news agency that Israeli forces, including dozens of soldiers, tanks, and one bulldozer, crossed the Blue Line Tuesday dawn, reaching the eastern edge of Khiam, a key Hezbollah stronghold on the eastern side of the border area in southern Lebanon.

They added that the previous airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting the villages of al-Mari, Rachaya al-Foukhar, Halta, Kfarchouba, al-Wazzani, and the Khiam had “paved the way for the incursion.”

In multiple statements, Hezbollah reported that its military wing “accurately hit their targets” with a squadron of drones, including a gathering of Israeli vehicles in the Manara settlement and a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Kfar Giladi, a Kibbutz in Israel, and Zar’it, a Moshav in Israel.

Since September 23, Israel has intensified air attacks on Lebanon, mostly targeting Hezbollah, and has lately launched a ground operation across its northern border. (IANS)

