Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel should ‘free’ itself from arms dependency on US

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel must achieve independence from US military reliance by developing domestic weapons-manufacturing capabilities, a shift he argues is essential for the ongoing conflict with Iran and its regional affiliates.

During a meeting with reserve combat officers in Gush Etzion in the West Bank, Netanyahu said, “I greatly appreciate the support we have received - and that I have secured over the years — from our American friends. But today I say, we need our own independent weapons-production system. We must manufacture our own armaments.”

Addressing the security landscape, he added, “We are now confronting Iran and its proxies. We have struck them hard. It is not over yet, but it depends on our strength. Where we will be in 30 years depends on our strength. That is why what we are doing now is building even greater strength,” noting his ambition for Israel “to have an independent armaments capability”. While Netanyahu has maintained a policy of phasing out US military assistance over the coming decade, these comments come during a period of heightened friction. (ANI)

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