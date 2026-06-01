Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says its forces ‘captured’ Beaufort castle in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israeli forces have “captured” Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon despite the ongoing ceasefire between the two sides and instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to further “expand the incursion” in Lebanon.

“Last night, our heroic fighters captured the Beaufort castle. They proudly raised the flag of the State of Israel and the flag of the Golani Brigade there,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

“I remind you that 44 years ago, this place was a symbol of a heroic battle by our fighters, but it was also a symbol of deep division among us. Today, we returned to Beaufort differently. We returned united, determined, and stronger than ever,” he added.

Netanyahu further stated that the capture marks a significant turn in Israel’s military campaign, reflecting unity and determination among Israeli forces.

The Israeli Prime Minister further stated that the IDF has crossed the Litani River, taken dominant terrain, and is now tasked with deepening control over areas previously held by Hezbollah. Netanyahu emphasised that operations are ongoing on multiple fronts, including Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon, and described the capture of Beaufort as a “dramatic stage” in Israel’s security strategy.

“Since the beginning of the War of Redemption, we have eliminated 8,000 Hezbollah terrorists. Since Operation Roaring Lion - 3,000. In the past month alone, 700. This is more than everyone we eliminated during the Second Lebanon War. I have instructed the IDF to expand the incursion in Lebanon. Our forces have crossed the Litani River. They took dominant terrain. They captured the Beaufort ridge. And now my instruction is to deepen and expand our hold on places that were under Hezbollah’s control,” he said. “The capture of Beaufort is a dramatic stage and a dramatic change in the policy we are leading. We have broken the barrier of fear. We are taking the initiative; we are operating on all fronts - in Syria, in Gaza, and in Lebanon; we have established security zones beyond our borders to protect our communities,” he added. (ANI)

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