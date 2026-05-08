Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms killing Hezbollah commander in strikes

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (May 7) said that Israel was behind the airstrike in Beirut that reportedly killed a commander from Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit. The strike, carried out a day earlier, was the first Israeli attack on the Lebanese capital since a ceasefire agreement was reached last month.

According to the Israeli military, the operation targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, where the Radwan force commander was allegedly killed. Hezbollah has yet to officially confirm the commander’s death.

In a video address released on Thursday, Netanyahu defended the strike and warned that Israel would continue targeting individuals it considers security threats.

“Last night, we eliminated the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan force in the heart of Beirut,” Netanyahu said. He further warned that “no terrorist is immune,” adding that anyone who threatens Israel would face consequences for their actions. (Agencies)

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