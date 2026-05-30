Italy Condemns Russian Drone Strike in Romania, Calls It Threat to European Security

ROME: The overnight Russian drone strike on a residential building in Romania’s eastern city of Galati is a threat to European security, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated on Friday, deploring the “extremely serious act”.

“Last night, a Russian drone struck a civilian building in Romania, injuring two citizens on the territory of an allied country and a member of the European Union,” read Meloni’s statement.

“This is an extremely serious act, which demonstrates that this war of aggression spares no one, continuing to brutally target innocent civilians, disregarding all boundaries, and jeopardising European security,” the statement continued, Adnkronos news agency reported.

“My deepest sympathy and solidarity go out to those affected, to the government, and to the entire Romanian people,” the statement added.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also condemned the incident.

“Russia’s violation of NATO airspace, hitting a residential building in Romania, is extremely dangerous and reckless,” Cooper wrote on X.

“The UK strongly condemns this grave escalation that puts lives at risk. I am in contact with the Romanian Foreign Minister. The UK stands united with Romania and all Allies to defend every inch of NATO territory,” she added. (IANS)

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