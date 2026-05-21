Parishram hi safalta ki kunji hai: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks in Hindi

Rome: Emphasising the growing momentum in India-Italy relationship, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday referred to the popular Hindi proverb “Parishram hi safalta ki kunji hai” (hard work is the key to success) while underscoring the importance of commitment and consistency in shaping strong and successful bilateral ties.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks in Rome, Meloni said, “There is an Indian word which states that very well, which is ‘Parishram’. Parishram, which means ‘hard work’ and ‘constant commitment’, is a word which I know is very often used in India, and it is often used in a very popular way of saying, ‘Parishram hi safalta ki kunji hai’, which means ‘hard work is the key to success’, and we are used to building our relations in this way, with hard work which becomes success at the end.” She also expressed gratitude to PM Modi, saying that his visit to Italy would open a new chapter in the bilateral ties and would certainly not be the last in the long journey that both countries are building together with commitment and a firm resolve. (IANS)

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