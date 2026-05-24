Ivanka Trump targetted by terrorist trained by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC): Report

WASHINGTON: Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, was allegedly targetted by a terrorist trained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), determined to avenge the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, eliminated by the United States in a raid in Baghdad in January 2020.

The New York Post reported that the 32-year-old Iraqi Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi allegedly “swore” to kill Ivanka and managed to obtain a floor plan of her Florida residence. According to sources cited by the newspaper, Al-Saadi reportedly said that “killing Ivanka would mean burning Trump’s house as he burned ours.”

The man also allegedly posted a map of the residential area where Ivanka lives with her husband, Jared Kushner, on social media, accompanied by threats in Arabic against the Trump family and the American secret services, Adnkronos news agency reported.

Al-Saadi, considered close to the Shiite militias Kata’ib Hezbollah and the IRGC, was arrested in Turkey on May 15 and extradited to the United States.

The US Department of Justice accuses him of coordinating or planning at least 18 attacks and attempted attacks in Europe and North America against US and Jewish targets.

Among the contested incidents, the Post cites the throwing of Molotov cocktails at the Bank of New York Mellon in Amsterdam, the stabbing of two Jewish citizens in London, and a shooting at the US consulate in Toronto. Federal authorities also link him to arson attacks against Jewish places of worship in Belgium and the Netherlands.

According to Entifadh Qanbar, a former military attache at the Iraqi Embassy in Washington, Al-Saadi reportedly grew up in Baghdad and was subsequently trained in Iran by the IRGC after the death of his father, Iranian General Ahmad Kazemi.

Qanbar claims that the suspected terrorist used a purported religious travel agency to travel abroad and establish connections with extremist cells. Al-Saadi was very active on social media, where he posted images of Iranian military symbols and messages of support for Soleimani.

He is currently held in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. (IANS)

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