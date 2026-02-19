Jaishankar congratulates Khalilur Rahman on becoming Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Dhaka: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday congratulated Khalilur Rahman on being appointed as the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh under the new Tarique Rahman-led government.

Khalilur Rahman was sworn in as the Foreign Minister on Tuesday at the South Plaza of the Parliament complex, along with 49 other Cabinet members of the new BNP-led government. The EAM expressed hope to advance the India-Bangladesh ties.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Congratulations to Dr Khalilur Rahman on being sworn in as the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh. Look forward to working together to advance our cooperation for mutual progress and prosperity." Khalilur Rahman was serving as the National Security Advisor under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

His appointment stands out as the BNP had demanded his resignation in May 2025, while heavily criticising his policies. (IANS)

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar, Canadian FM meet in Munich; reflect ‘growing momentum in bilateral ties’