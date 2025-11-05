Jamaat-e-Islami chief issues unconditional apology ahead of Bangladesh polls

DHAKA: Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman has issued an unconditional apology for what he termed the party's "past mistakes," ahead of national elections in February, The Diplomat reported.

Speaking to reporters in New York on October 22, Rahman said, "From 1947 to today (October 22), whoever has suffered because of us, we seek their forgiveness, unconditionally."

However, critics argue that the apology lacks specificity and sincerity, as it does not explicitly acknowledge the party's complicity in the genocide and atrocities committed during the 1971 Liberation War.

The apology does not clearly state what the party is apologising for, which leads to scepticism about its genuineness.

"From 1947 to 2025, if on an unspecified day, an unspecified crime was committed," he said, "the apology was for that," added Rahman.

Reiterating his statement at the same event, Rahman added, "From 1947 until this moment of October 22, 2025...it is now 8:11 pm in New York--for all the suffering caused by us, on whomever, wherever--we apologised unconditionally," The Daily Star reported.

Notably, Jamaat-e-Islami collaborated with Pakistan during the Liberation War, and its leaders were involved in war crimes and human rights violations. Al-Badr, Al-Shams, and Razakar were associates of the Pakistani Army during the 1971 war. These were the militias that mercilessly killed freedom fighters, intellectuals, women, and ordinary people, and the Jamaat formed them, reported The Diplomat.

Addressing longstanding calls for acknowledgement, Rahman said, "Some people said, even if you haven't committed any specific crime, your political decision was not acceptable. You could at least offer an apology."

He also noted that Jamaat leaders had apologised before. "We had offered our apology at least three times. Professor Ghulam Azam apologised, Maulana Motiur Rahman apologised and I myself offered an apology," Rahman said.

The party's attempt to seek forgiveness may be seen as a tactical move to revive its political fortunes ahead of the national elections. (ANI)

