Jamaat-led alliance takes oath amid Constitutional Reform dispute

Dhaka: As Bangladesh prepares for a political transition, the newly elected members of parliament from the Jamaat-led alliance, independent candidates, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh took their oath on Tuesday afternoon at the National Parliament in Dhaka, local media reported.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath in accordance with the country's Constitution. Citing sources, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported that two sentences of the oath were read after consultation with Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman.

Reports suggest that the six MPs of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were not present in the room during the oath-taking. After the signing formalities were concluded, the second oath, as members of the Constitutional Reform Council reportedly commenced.

During the second oath, independent MP Rumeen Farhana and BNP's Ishraque Hossain were seen exiting the room, as seen in the televised footage of the ceremony, The Daily Star reported.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the parliament complex against the backdrop of continued political deliberations regarding participation in the Constitutional Reform Council. (IANS)

