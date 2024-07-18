Japan: 14 High School Students Hospitalized After Consuming Bhut Jolokia Chips

TOKYO: In a shocking incident, at least 14 high school students were hospitalized after consuming extremely spicy potato chips made from Indian ghost pepper, also known as Bhut Jolokia in Japan, on July 16.

Despite the manufacturer's warning on the package that the food was not for children under the age of 18, a student brought the chips to school "just for fun."

As per reports, about 30 students consumed the spicy potato chips, and 14 of them were hospitalized, including 13 girls and a boy.

One of them became so ill that the student had to be taken to the hospital in a wheelchair.