Japan: 14 High School Students Hospitalized After Consuming Bhut Jolokia Chips

TOKYO: In a shocking incident, at least 14 high school students were hospitalized after consuming extremely spicy potato chips made from Indian ghost pepper, also known as Bhut Jolokia in Japan, on July 16.
Despite the manufacturer's warning on the package that the food was not for children under the age of 18, a student brought the chips to school "just for fun."
As per reports, about 30 students consumed the spicy potato chips, and 14 of them were hospitalized, including 13 girls and a boy.
One of them became so ill that the student had to be taken to the hospital in a wheelchair.
After eating the chips, the students began complaining of nausea and severe oral pain, forcing them to call the fire department and the police.
Isoyama Corporation, the company that manufactures the chips, issued a statement apologizing for "any inconvenience" to customers and wishing the students a speedy recovery.
The company's website contains numerous warnings about the crisps known as "R 18+ curry chips." The crisps are described as "so spicy that they may cause you pain."
“People aged under 18 should refrain from eating this product because it is too spicy,” the company stated.
Bhut Jolokia, also known as Raja Mirchi or King Chilli, is one of the world's spiciest chili peppers. It is also known as Naga Jolokia, Ghost Pepper, or Ghost Chilli Pepper.
The product "forbids" individuals under the age of 18 from eating the crisps and warns even spicy food aficionados to "eat with caution."
Isoyama Corp. warns people not to consume the chips when they are alone, and eating excessively may cause diarrhea.
The company also advises that people with high blood pressure and weak stomachs are "absolutely prohibited" from eating the crisps, and those with cuts on their fingers should use caution when opening the packets.
ALSO READ: India’s Elite Dog Squad, K-9 Team Deployed For Security At Paris Olympics
ALSO WATCH: