India’s Elite Dog Squad, K-9 Team Deployed For Security At Paris Olympics

PARIS: In a significant development, India's revered ‘K-9’ team, the elite dog squad of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has been selected to beef up security measures for the Paris Olympics.

They are renowned for their remarkable skills in safeguarding high-profile events such as the Republic Day celebrations and protecting the Prime Minister.

This deployment also happens to be their first task at an international event of this magnitude.

Javed Ashraf, the Indian Ambassador to France, informed about the decision of stationing a ten-member K-9 team in Paris for a month to assist in securing the upcoming Olympics.