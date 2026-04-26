Japan ignores historical lessons, whitewashes past crimes: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

MOSCOW: The Japanese government, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, ignores historical lessons and whitewashes past crimes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Zakharova said Japanese militarists committed horrific crimes during World War II. Takaichi’s recent move of sending offerings to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of Japanese militarism and wartime aggression, demonstrated the Takaichi administration’s disregard for the feelings of the people of neighbouring countries who suffered at the hands of militaristic Japan during World War II, she said.

This once again shows her administration’s “absolute ignoring of the lessons of history, and the whitewashing of the most brutal, monstrous crimes of the past,” Zakharova said.

She urged Japan to fully acknowledge the results of World War II and abandon its policy of accelerating remilitarisation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Commenting on Japan’s easing of arms export restrictions, Zakharova said the move represents a deliberate departure from the country’s pacifist principles enshrined in its constitution.

Regarding the Japanese combat troops’ participation in the US-Philippine joint military exercises, she said Russia has consistently expressed its concerns regarding Japan’s expansion of military activity within the framework of its alliance with the United States, adding that such steps only increase tensions in the Asia Pacific region. (IANS)

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