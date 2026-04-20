North Korea fires missiles; Japan, S. Korea on alert; PM Takaichi vows preparedness

Tokyo: Japan remained on high alert on Sunday morning following the launch of what appeared to be multiple ballistic missiles from North Korea.

The Japanese government activated its top-tier crisis management protocols to ensure public safety and regional stability in the face of the renewed provocation.

Confirming the development, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi provided details on the early morning escalation. In a post on X, she stated, “At around 06:00 today, what may be multiple ballistic missiles were launched from North Korea.”

Highlighting the current trajectory and the subsequent international response, the Prime Minister noted, “The items that may be ballistic missiles are believed to have already fallen outside Japan’s EEZ, and at present, Japan, the United States, and South Korea are closely coordinating to analyse information.” In immediate response to the perceived threat, the Japanese administration mobilised its security apparatus to mitigate potential risks to maritime and aerial traffic. PM Takaichi detailed the swift internal measures taken by the executive branch to address the unfolding situation, ensuring a comprehensive government-wide reaction.(ANI)

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