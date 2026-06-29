Japan likely to seek clarity on ‘fascistic and militaristic revival’ clause in Bangladesh-China joint communiqué

Dhaka: Japan may seek clarification regarding the content opposing a ‘fascistic and militaristic revival’ in the Bangladesh-China joint communiqué. A clause hinting at Japan has been included in the Bangladesh-China joint statement during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to China. It mentioned that, “Both sides agreed that it is essential to firmly uphold the outcomes of the victory of World War II and oppose any attempts for fascistic and militaristic revival. The two sides expressed support for the postwar international order established by the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation and other international legal documents including the U.N. Charter”.

According to a Japanese diplomatic source, Beijing dislikes the current regime in Tokyo and frequently employs this terminology, specifically the “fascistic and militaristic revival,” to criticise it. Therefore, the verbatim inclusion of this exact terminology in the Bangladesh-China joint communiqué has made the matter a serious concern for Japan. According to a Japanese source, Japan is likely to raise this issue and demand an explanation in any future official discussions with Bangladesh. Being a close development and economic partner of both Japan and China, endorsing such highly charged rhetoric can accidentally complicate Bangladesh’s neutral foreign policy (“Friendship to all, malice towards none”) and invite awkward questions during official bilateral talks with Tokyo. (ANI)

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