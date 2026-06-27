Japan Reaffirms Pledge to Deepen Ties with Assam Under Act East Policy Despite PM’s Cancelled Visit

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Though Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Assam visit was cancelled for certain reasons, the Japanese government expressed its commitment to deepen its ongoing partnership with Assam under the Act East Policy.

The Ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi, called on Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and reaffirmed that the government of Japan is keen to work in collaboration with Assam under the Act East Policy. "We agreed to further strengthen our collaboration across key sectors, including electronics, semiconductors, infrastructure, manufacturing and entrepreneurship," the chief minister said.

The chief minister said that in the coming days, Assam would look forward to engaging with Japanese enterprises and institutions to enhance both investments and economic opportunities for the state.

After his telephonic conversation with the chief minister, Japanese Ambassador Keiichi wrote on X, "Thank you, Chief Minister, for your time last evening. I greatly appreciated our conversation and look forward to further strengthening the partnership between Japan and Assam through closer cooperation.

Around 50 representatives of Japanese industries were supposed to accompany the Japanese PM in her cancelled July 1, 2, and 3 visit to Assam. The chief minister immediately reacted to the cancellation of the Japanese PM's Assam visit, calling it 'unfortunate' for the state. He, however, remained optimistic that Japanese industry representatives would visit Assam in the future. The Japanese ambassador's telephonic conversation with the chief minister last night corroborated the latter's optimism.

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