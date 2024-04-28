Japan: Mitsuko Tottori Appointed as Japan Airlines' First Female Boss

TOKYO: Mitsuko Tottori is now the new CEO of Japan Airlines (JAL). This caused surprise throughout Japan. It startled people because she became the airline's first female CEO. She started her career as a cabin crew member.
Ms. Tottori's appointment marks a change and moves away from JAL's conventional hiring practices. Traditionally, elite businessmen held the top position. Seven of the last ten male CEOs were products of Japan's finest university. Ms. Tottori's background is quite different. She is a graduate of a less prestigious, women-only junior college.
She expressed her thoughts on her appointment from Tokyo. She said, "I don't think of myself as the first woman or the first former flight attendant. I want to act as an individual so I didn't expect to get this much attention." Nevertheless, she acknowledges her role’s significance. "But I realise the public or our employees don't necessarily see me like that," she adds.
Ms. Tottori has ascended to the top echelons of JAL. This comes amidst a backdrop of significant challenges and triumphs for the airline. Just weeks before her appointment, a noteworthy event occurred. JAL's flight attendants were praised for their speedy and efficient response. They had to deal with the evacuation of passengers after a terrifying plane collision at Tokyo's Haneda airport.
Ms. Tottori was a former flight attendant herself. She draws from this experience to emphasize the foremost importance of aviation safety. Her tenure occurs alongside the ongoing transformation of JAL.
The appointment of Ms. Tottori is in sync with the endeavors of the Japanese government. They aim to boost gender diversity in corporate leadership roles. Although they failed to achieve their 2020 target, a fresh objective is set. The government has its sights set on ensuring women hold a third of leadership posts in major businesses by 2030.
