Manipur: Election Commission Orders Repoll in Six Polling Stations for Outer Parliamentary Constituency Following Irregularities

IMPHAL: The Election Commission of India responded to alleged irregularities. The response happened after the previous election. The Election Commission (ECI) mandated a repoll for six polling stations. These stations are within the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency. Pradeep Kumar Jha announced the decision. Jha, the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur raised concerns over the validity. This validity is for April 26, 2024, poll results.
The repoll is scheduled on April 30, 2024. The repoll aims to rectify discrepancies. These discrepancies were observed in previous voting process. The affected polling stations span across three assembly segments. The segments are in Ukhrul and Senapati districts. This reflects gravity of situation.
Chief Electoral Officer issued an official notification. He emphasized the significance of voter participation. This participation ensures integrity of the electoral process. Voting hours are from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Voters are encouraged to exercise democratic right. This will happen on designated date.
The decision for repoll aligns with Sections 58(2) and 58A(2). These are part of Representation of People Act from 1951. They underscore legal basis for such actions. Move underscores Election Commission's commitment too. It is committed to upholding sanctity of democratic principles and ensuring fair elections.
Meanwhile, announcement of repoll was made. The Congress party reacted to it. This party is a key opposition force in Manipur. It has called for repolls in 17 additional polling stations and allegations of rigging and violence were made during the previous election and prompted demand for further electoral scrutiny.
Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency reserved for scheduled tribes witnesses intense political competition. This is among four contenders. Representatives are from Indian National Congress and National People's Party. And two independent candidates are there as well. They all hail from Naga communities.
Affected polling stations have been listed. These are matched with their respective assembly segments. These stations include 44 Ukhrul (ST). This is specific to 44/20-Shangshak A, 44/36-Ukhrul (A) and 44/41-Ukhrul (D-1). Additionally, they include 44/50-Ukhrul (F).
Additionally, stations from assembly segments are also involved. These segments are 45-Chingai (ST) and 47-Karong (ST). Specific stations include 45/14-Chingai and 47/33-Oinam (A1). It is noteworthy that these are also subject to repoll.
