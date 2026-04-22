Japan officially eases arms export rules to allow weapons sales despite protests

TOKYO: The Japanese government officially revised “the three principles on transfer of defence equipment and technology” and their implementation guidelines on Tuesday to allow overseas sales of weapons, including those with lethal capabilities, despite waves of large-scale protests, local media reported.

The revisions scrap rules that limit Japan’s defence equipment exports to five non-combat categories, namely rescue, transport, warning, surveillance, and minesweeping.

Instead, defence equipment will be divided into “weapons” and “non-weapons” categories, based on whether they have lethal or destructive capabilities, reports Xinhua, quoting Kyodo News.

The revision maintains unrestricted exports of non-weapons such as warning and control radar systems, while allowing the export of weapons, including destroyers and missiles, previously prohibited, to countries that have signed agreements with Japan on protecting classified information related to defence equipment and technology.

Kyodo News commented that the changes mark a significant shift in defence policy for a country that has touted itself as a “peace-loving nation” under its war-renouncing Constitution since its defeat in World War II.

While the revisions in principle prohibit the export of arms to countries engaged in active conflicts, they do allow for exceptions “in special circumstances” that take into consideration Japan’s security needs.

Under the revision, weapon exports will not require prior parliamentary approval. Instead, the National Security Council will make the decisions, with the Diet informed only after approval.

The lack of parliamentary involvement in the process has drawn criticism from opposition parties, which argue that prior parliamentary approval is necessary to prevent Japan from becoming involved in exacerbating conflicts or fueling arms races.

Since the revision plan came to light, it has sparked widespread concern and criticism across Japan, triggering waves of large-scale protests. (IANS)

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